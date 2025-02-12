Newcastle United have again been linked with signing FC Copenhagen starlet Roony Bardghji.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bardghji is set to be a man in-demand this summer with a plethora of clubs across Europe eyeing a move for the young Swedish attacker. But what’s the latest on his transfer situation and could one Newcastle United player hold the key to securing his signature?

Bardghji transfer links

According to the Boot Room, a number of Premier League clubs have shown an interest in signing Bardghji recently, with a move for the Swedish Under-21 international a very big possibility this summer. Newcastle United, who have long been linked with the winger, are amongst those eyeing a move for the teenager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chelsea, Aston Villa, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Brighton and Manchester City have also been linked with a move whilst a handful of clubs in Germany, Spain, France, and Italy are also among Bardghji’s suitors. The 19-year-old’s contract at FC Copenhagen comes to an end at the end of the year and the Danish Super Liga side will be very reluctant to lose him on a free.

Injury blow and contract standoff

Bardghji burst onto the scene at FC Copenhagen, with fame as a ‘wonderkid’ on Football Manager aiding the mythology surrounding his burgeoning career. However, he suffered an ACL injury during training in May and has yet to return to action.

That injury prevented him securing a big-money move last summer - one that looked destined to happen following a contract standoff between the player and his club. Posting on X before his injury, Fabrizio Romano wrote of Bardghji: ‘Roony Bardghji, strange case for one of best talents in Europe. From being top scorer with 10 goals for Copenhagen to… zero minutes in first games of 2024. Reason is that Bardghji has no intention to sign new long term deal — from the summer, he will only have 18 months left on his contract with several top clubs monitoring him.’

Manchester United goal and links

Before injury stunted his progress, Bardghji was making a name for himself on the European stage and scoring crucial goals for his club. One of those came during FC Copenhagen's Champions League victory against Manchester United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Danish side won 4-3 in a memorable game that saw Bardghji net an 87th minute winner to seal his side’s remarkable late comeback win and put the Red Devils on the brink of elimination. Ultimately, the Red Devils would be eliminated from the competition at the group stage with Bardghji, a long-time reported target, one of the key pillars of their downfall.

‘Agent’ Callum Wilson

Whilst Bardghji awaits his first call-up to Sweden’s senior squad, Alexander Isak and Emil Krafth may have to wait before having a word in Bardghji’s ear over a potential move to St James’ park. However, the pair may have already been beaten by one of their club teammates.

Back in November, Bardghji posted a video of himself playing head tennis with Callum Wilson as the pair recovered from their respective injuries. Whilst Wilson has returned to action since that moment, Bardghji remains a little way off - although he is expected back in action before the end of the season.

Your next Newcastle United read: Alexander Isak’s Newcastle United transfer stance already revealed amid shock €75m Barcelona claim