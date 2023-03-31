Wood has been ruled out for the remainder of the Premier League season due to a thigh injury. This comes just two starts after the striker triggered a clause to make his loan move from Newcastle permanent in the summer.

The New Zealand international has made seven appearances for Forest since joining on loan in January, scoring once. Newcastle included a £16million obligation to buy clause in the loan that would trigger once Wood had made three starts for the club.

But after just five starts the clause has been triggered but the player has been ruled out for the remainder of the season. And some Nottingham Forest fans aren’t happy with the club’s transfer business.

One said: “You have to say that so far all of the January recruits have been a disaster. Either injured, not picked or running on empty. Seasons pivot on actions and I fear that this is one of them that will define this one.”

Another brutally added: “I was slightly hopeful when the rumours around him joining first came up. I thought he’d be a loan or cheap signing to bring on with half an hour to go to give us a different option.

“7 games, 1 goal and £20m later he has to go down as one of the worst signings since [Harry] Arter.”

Some fans still wanted to focus on the positives with Forest currently sitting just two points above the relegation zone with 11 games remaining.

“Will never celebrate a players injury,” a fan tweeted. “Hope he recovers soon. That being said, something tells me performances are going to start improving.”

Another posted: “This might actually do us a favour, not saying Wood is no good but I just don’t think he fits in with how we’re set up at the moment and he’s really struggled.

“Strangely enough I think if we do go down he’ll prove a valuable asset in the Championship.”

One said: “Unlucky for him, never nice to “celebrate” an injury and it feels canny harsh but this does feel like a huge blessing.”

“£19 million for 1 goal seems like good January transfer business to me - especially if we stay up by 1 point,” a supporter said in reference to Wood’s late equaliser against Manchester City.

On the flip side of things, Newcastle fans were quick to praise sporting director Dan Ashworth for conducting the transfer business which saw the club recoup a significant amount of the £25million paid to Burnley in January 2022.