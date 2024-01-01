Newcastle United confirm 'significant' January departure of Dan Ashworth recruit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United have confirmed the departure of head physiotherapist Danny Murphy.

Murphy joined Newcastle in October 2022 following spells at Charlton Athletic, England Under-21s, West Ham United and Crystal Palace on a consultant basis. He has now left the club following an extended period of paternity leave.

A club statement released on Monday morning read: "The club would like to thank Danny for his hard work, professionalism and development of the service during his 15 months with the first team, during which he has made a significant contribution to the club's success.

"We wish him and his family well for the future."

Murphy was appointed by Newcastle sporting director Dan Ashworth, whom he knew from his time working with England Under-21s. Ashworth was previously the Football Association's director of elite development.