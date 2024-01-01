Newcastle United confirm 'significant' January departure of Dan Ashworth recruit
Newcastle United have confirmed a behind-the-scenes departure at the club.
Newcastle United have confirmed the departure of head physiotherapist Danny Murphy.
Murphy joined Newcastle in October 2022 following spells at Charlton Athletic, England Under-21s, West Ham United and Crystal Palace on a consultant basis. He has now left the club following an extended period of paternity leave.
A club statement released on Monday morning read: "The club would like to thank Danny for his hard work, professionalism and development of the service during his 15 months with the first team, during which he has made a significant contribution to the club's success.
"We wish him and his family well for the future."
Murphy was appointed by Newcastle sporting director Dan Ashworth, whom he knew from his time working with England Under-21s. Ashworth was previously the Football Association's director of elite development.
Murphy's departure comes amid an injury crisis for Newcastle, who have had several players out injured in recent months. Despite recently welcoming the likes of Callum Wilson, Sven Botman, Sean Longstaff, Dan Burn, Alexander Isak and Joelinton back from injuries, the club still have Elliot Anderson, Joe Willock, Harvey Barnes, Nick Pope, Jacob Murphy, Matt Targett and Javier Manquillo injured while Jamaal Lascelles has recently been nursing a knock.