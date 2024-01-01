Newcastle United & Liverpool trios avoid Premier League bans as Bruno Guimaraes 'at risk' once again
Newcastle United suspensions: Three players avoided suspension for the trip to Liverpool on New Year's Day.
Newcastle United trio Sean Longstaff, Jamaal Lascelles and Joelinton avoided a one-match ban in the Premier League heading into the match at Liverpool on Monday night (8pm kick-off).
Longstaff, Lascelles and Joelinton were all just one booking away from a suspension heading into the trip to Anfield. But with Longstaff and Joelinton avoiding a yellow card against Nottingham Forest on Boxing Day and Lascelles ruled out of the match due to injury, the players have now passed the 19-game threshold for a one-match ban.
Any Premier League player who picks up five yellow cards on or before a club's 19th league match will be handed a one-match ban. Newcastle have had Anthony Gordon, Bruno Guimaraes and Kieran Trippier already given such bans already this season.
Liverpool duo Wataru Endo and Darwin Nunez also avoided a ban for the Newcastle match after avoiding a booking in the 2-0 win over Burnley on Boxing Day. Trent Alexander-Arnold picked up his fourth booking of the season in the match and will also avoid a ban.
Now the suspension threshold moves to 10 yellow cards with a 32-match cut-off point. Newcastle have Gordon and Guimaraes on seven bookings each in the Premier League, meaning they must pick up less than three bookings in Newcastle's next 13 league matches or else they will face a two-match suspension.
Trippier has been booked five times and would require five more by matchday 32 in order to face a two-match ban. After the aforementioned Lascelles, Joelinton and Longstaff, Fabian Schar has picked up three bookings for Newcastle so far this season.
Dan Burn and Sandro Tonali have been booked twice while Miguel Almiron, Harvey Barnes, Sven Botman, Tino Livramento, Matt Ritchie, Matt Targett, Callum Wilson and Lewis Hall all have one Premier League booking each.
Joelinton was the only Newcastle player to serve a two-match suspension ban for Newcastle last season. The Brazilian picked up 12 bookings in total in 2022-23.
Any player shown 15 bookings over the course of a Premier League season will be handed a three-match ban. No player has ever been booked more than 14 times during a single Premier League season.