Newcastle United confirm stunning Carabao Cup trophy presentation plans

Newcastle United have confirmed where and when the club will present the Carabao Cup trophy to supporters with a free event on the Town Moor.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United supporters will get to see the team lift the Carabao Cup trophy on Saturday 29 March with the club planning a free open-air event on the Town Moor. 32,000 fans in Wembley were given the chance to watch Bruno Guimaraes, Kieran Trippier and Jamaal Lascelles lift the Carabao Cup high into the London sky on Sunday evening - with thousands of others celebrating around the world.

However, with international commitments immediately following Sunday’s final, a full celebration of their triumph had to be delayed until all of Eddie Howe’s squad were back in the north east. The trophy will be presented by CEO Darren Eales and Bob Moncur to those in attendance at St James’ Park during Sunday’s Tyne-Wear derby clash between Newcastle United and Sunderland Women on Sunday, with the club revealing on Friday morning their plans for a large-scale supporter event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup trophy celebration event

An update released by Newcastle United read: ‘Newcastle United will celebrate the club's historic Carabao Cup final victory with a free open-air event on Saturday, 29th March.

‘Supporters will get the chance to see Eddie Howe and the first team players with the cup for the first time since last Sunday's famous win at Wembley. Newcastle United is working with its city partners to deliver a safe and enjoyable event. The club extends its thanks to the Freemen of Newcastle, Newcastle City Council, the North East Combined Authority, NE1, Nexus and the emergency services.

‘Set around a large main stage on the Town Moor, adjacent to the Great North Road, the open-air event will be free to attend. Supporters are asked to register their interest to assist with planning.

‘It will feature a DJ, live band, 'Road to Wembley' highlights, a screening of the full cup final and special guests. The team will then proudly lift the Carabao Cup on stage - presenting the club's first domestic trophy for 70 years to the city. The celebrations will close with a spectacular show from club partner Sela and further event details will be published ahead of the show.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How Newcastle United supporters can register interest for the event

There will be three priority period for Newcastle United fans to register their interest in attending the event, with numbers garnered from this set to assist planning from the club and local authorities.

Season ticket holders can register their interest from 1pm on Friday 21 March. Mags/Mags + members can register their interest from 3pm on Friday 21 March. All other supporters can do so from 10am on Saturday 22 March.

Sela, the club’s front of shirt sponsor, have put on a number of stunning events since being associated with the club ahead of the 2023/24 season, with brilliant drone shows to celebrate the club’s return to the Champions League as well as light shows in Newcastle and London promising that this event, a once in a generation moment, will be another memorable one.