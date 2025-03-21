Newcastle United’s Brazilian representatives endured a tough night as their celebrations from winning the Carabao Cup came crashing down to earth.

Both Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton were mightily impressive at Wembley and partied hard, both with and without the trophy, on Sunday. As Guimaraes has dictated throughout his time at the club, the pair have now written their name in the club’s history - but at international level they are not able to live up to those high standards.

Whilst Brazil were eventually able to overcome Colombia thanks to a very late Vinicius Jr winner in their hugely important World Cup qualifier, it hasn’t been the best qualifying campaign to date for Brazil. A clash against world champions Argentina awaits later this week, but Guimaraes won’t feature in that game, whilst Joelinton will be keen to improve on a performance that saw him awarded just a 4/10 match rating from one Brazilian outlet.

Bruno Guimaraes’ suspension

Guimaraes started the clash at the Arena BRB Mane Garrincha, playing 78 minutes in the centre of midfield. 28 minutes of those came alongside Gerson, before he suffered an injury and was forced to withdraw just before the half an hour mark, to be replaced by Joelinton.

Having seen his side take the lead through former Leeds United winger Raphinha in the sixth minute, Guimaraes was shown a yellow card just ten minutes later - one that means he will be suspended for their next match against Argentina. That booking was his fourth of the qualifying campaign, one that brings with it a one-match ban.

Taking to Instagram after the match, Guimaraes wrote that he was ‘sad’ to be missing next week’s match. As translated from Portuguese, the Magpies man wrote: ‘A very important win. In the grip, in the will and in the sweat with the Brazilian style. Thank you Brasília for your support. It sure made a difference for us. We follow for more. Sad to be out of the next game but for sure I will be a fan of our national team.’

Guimaraes’ suspension for their clash with Argentina means he now has 12 days to rest before his next match at club level. That will come at St James’ Park on Wednesday 2 April when Newcastle United host Brentford in the Premier League.

Joelinton’s tough night

Joelinton, meanwhile, will be available to face Argentina, but he will be keen on putting in an improved performance. After coming onto the pitch to replace Gerson and partner Guimaraes in midfield, he would also end the match with a yellow card to his name.

Joelinton was also caught in possession for Luis Diaz’s 41st minute equaliser - a moment that looked to be costly before their 99th minute winner. Globo Esporte gave Joelinton a 4/10 for his performance.

‘He came on poorly,’ the outlet wrote. ‘In addition to losing the ball at the edge of the area during the Colombian goal, he gave space to his back and arrived late in some disputes. He received a fair yellow card. In the 39th minute of the second half, he caused danger with a shot from the edge of the area.’