Newcastle United’s starting line-up to face Arsenal at St James’ Park this afternoon has been confirmed.

Eddie Howe has made three changes from the side that beat Chelsea 2-0 in the Carabao Cup in midweek as Newcastle look to end a run of five matches without a win in the Premier League.

Tino Livramento, Dan Burn and Bruno Guimaraes come back into the side after all coming off the bench against Chelsea in midweek. Emil Krafth, Lloyd Kelly and Sandro Tonali drop to the bench in their place

Alexander Isak starts his third match in six days after fully recovering from a broken toe injury. Fabian Schar, Lewis Hall, Joelinton and Nick Pope also start for the third match in quick succession.

Tonali started in the two matches against Chelsea as well as Newcastle’s last four in the league but is back on the bench against The Gunners with Joe Willock and Sean Longstaff keeping their place in midfield from the cup match. Joelinton is also set to start on the wing once again after impressing Howe in the position last time out.

Newcastle have won two of their last three home matches against Arsenal in the Premier League having won just two of their previous 19 before that.

Newcastle United line-up v Arsenal: Nick Pope, Tino Livramento, Fabian Schär, Dan Burn, Lewis Hall, Bruno Guimarães, Sean Longstaff, Joe Willock, Anthony Gordon, Joelinton, Alexander Isak.

Substitutes: Martin Dúbravka, Emil Krafth, Lloyd Kelly, Alex Murphy, Sandro Tonali, Lewis Miley, Miguel Almirón, Harvey Barnes, Will Osula.