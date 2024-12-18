Newcastle United v Brentford team news: Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton, Alexander Isak and Sandro Tonali all start the Carabao Cup quarter-final.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Eddie Howe has named an unchanged Newcastle team from the side that beat Leicester City 4-0 at St James’ Park in the Premier League on Saturday. Lewis Miley returns to the bench after a month away from the first-team matchday squad.

Nick Pope, Sven Botman, Jamaal Lascelles, Emil Krafth and Callum Wilson are out due to injury while Sean Longstaff is suspended for the match. Any player booked twice in the competition before the semi-final stage is handed a one-match ban in the competition.

Joelinton is suspended for Saturday’s trip to Ipswich Town but is able to play in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening as Newcastle look to reach another semi-final in the competition.

Newcastle have reached the Carabao Cup quarter-final in each of the last three seasons, making the final in 2023. The Magpies haven’t officially lost a match in the competition at St James’ Park since a 3-2 defeat against Nottingham Forest in 2017. They have also been beaten on penalties by Leicester City and Burnley after the scores finished level.

Newcastle United XI v Brentford: Dubravka; Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall; Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Murphy, Gordon, Isak

Subs: Vlachodimos, Trippier, Barnes, Targett, Osula, Almiron, Kelly, Willock, Miley