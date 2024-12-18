Newcastle United call-up 18-year-old into Carabao Cup squad v Brentford - early team news leaked
The 18-year-old has been out of the matchday squad for the past month and has made three appearances for Newcastle Under-21s during his absence. Miley has been limited to just one stoppage time appearance so far this season which came in the 2-0 win over Chelsea in the previous round.
The midfielder played 45 minutes as Newcastle Under-21s beat Chelsea Under-21s 3-2 at Whitley Park on Monday night. Miley was withdrawn at half-time in order to manage his minutes ahead of the cup quarter-final.
Ahead of the match, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: “Lewis is an outstanding young player. He’s had a difficult time with injuries so we’ve had to nurse him back and I thought the right path was for him to play games.
“He played [Monday] night [against Chelsea] albeit for a short period as he will be involved [v Brentford]. Getting his rhythm back is a really underrated thing. Players can rush that final part so when Lewis now plays in the first team he will be at a really good level because of that.”
Miley has arrived at St James’ Park and is set to be named on the bench. Sven Botman, who played 60 minutes for Newcastle Under-21s on Monday, remains out for the first team along with Nick Pope, Jamaal Lascelles, Emil Krafth and Callum Wilson.
