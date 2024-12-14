Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon return to Newcastle United’s starting line-up against Leicester City this afternoon.

Eddie Howe has made three changes to the side that lost 4-2 at Brentford last weekend with Sean Longstaff, Harvey Barnes and the injured Nick Pope dropping out in place of Sandro Tonali, Anthony Gordon and Martin Dubravka. Newcastle head into the game looking to end a run of four Premier League matches without a win.

Callum Wilson drops off the bench following a hamstring injury picked up at Brentford that is likely to keep him out until February. Joe Willock and Harvey Barnes were fitness concerns ahead of the game but were both passed fit enough to be on the bench for the match at St James’ Park.

Leicester have newly appointed manager Ruud van Nistelrooy as well as former Newcastle coach Ben Dawson as part of the coaching staff.

The newly-promoted Foxes could move to within three points of Newcastle this afternoon should they manage to take three points.

NUFC XI v Leicester City: Dubravka; Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Murphy, Gordon, Isak

Subs: Vlachodimos, Trippier, Barnes, Targett, Osula, Almiron, Kelly, Willock, Longstaff