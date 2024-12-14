Eddie Howe claims he would have ‘no hesitation’ playing Will Osula as a back-up option to Alexander Isak in Callum Wilson’s absence.

Wilson has been ruled out until February with a hamstring issue, leaving Newcastle with just Isak and Osula as the only two recognised strikers in the senior squad. But Osula has been limited to just 10 minutes of Premier League football so far this season over four substitute appearances.

Howe’s apparent aversion to playing the £15million summer signing has not gone unnoticed by supporters with the Newcastle boss preferring to play Anthony Gordon out of position as a striker over Osula. But The Magpies boss claims Osula is progressing nicely as he ponders his attacking options in Wilson’s absence.

“Callum's injury is a blow in respect of our strength and depth in that position but I think Alex at the moment is fit - touch wood - looking good, scoring goals and playing well,” Howe said. “We've put in a lot of work with Will behind the scenes and he's progressing nicely so I'd have no hesitation playing him as well. So I think we have two and then a variety of options behind that which hopefully we won't get to use.”

Osula played 21 times for Sheffield United in the Premier League season, starting nine. But getting into Newcastle’s starting line-up and playing regularly has been described as a ‘huge jump’ by Howe.

“I just think it’s a huge jump for him, in every way, naturally,” said the Newcastle head coach. “I’ve been really, really impressed by him. His attitude to learning is top. He’s there with a variety of coaches after training every day, working on his game.

“I think that’s the thing – there’s not one thing for Will. It’s not a case of trying to fix or improve this or that – it’s just the time that’s needed to improve all aspects of his game and his understanding. You don’t suddenly just land and become a Premier League striker, you have to work towards that as a young player, and he’s making great strides.

“We’ve been really impressed with him. I think now, with us having worked with him for a few months, he’s readier than he’s ever been. Obviously, with Callum’s injury, he’s going to have to step up and grab any opportunity that comes his way.

“He has all the attributes you need – I think supporters who have watched him play in the brief time that he’s played will have seen that he’s big, he’s very quick and he’s strong, there’s just a refinement that’s needed, and the only thing that can really bring that is time. But he’s certainly getting there.”