Newcastle United confirmed XI v Southampton: Alexander Isak & Anthony Gordon start as Kieran Trippier benched
The Magpies open the season with no fresh injury concerns as Fabian Schar recovered from his knock last weekend to start the new Premier League season at St James’ Park.
Kieran Trippier has been named on the bench with Tino Livramento preferred at right-back while Lewis Hall is at left-back with Dan Burn at centre-back alongside Schar. New signings Lloyd Kelly and Will Osula are on the bench but there is no place for goalkeepers Odysseas Vlachodimos or John Ruddy.
Matt Targett is back in the matchday squad against his former club after returning to training during the week. The left-back hasn’t featured in a competitive match for Newcastle since November 2023 due to a hamstring and subsequent Achilles issue.
Callum Wilson has scored in every season opener he’s played for Newcastle but misses the game with a back issue. Sven Botman, Jamaal Lascelles and Lewis Miley remain sidelined.
Newcastle will be hoping to open the season with a win at St James’ Park for the third year running having beaten Aston Villa 5-1 and Nottingham Forest 2-0 in the previous two campaigns.
Newcastle United XI: Pope; Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall; Joelinton, Longstaff, Guimaraes; Murphy, Gordon, Isak
Subs: Dubravka, Trippier, Barnes, Targett, Krafth, Osula, Almiron, Kelly, Willock
