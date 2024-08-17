Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan has issued a message to Newcastle United regarding their pursuit of Marc Guehi.

Newcastle have had three proposals rejected by Palace for the England defender with Sky Sports reporting that a fourth offer, thought to be in the region of £65million including add-ons, is ‘likely’ to be rejected. The Magpies will have to smash their transfer record to land Guehi in the final two weeks of the transfer window.

Former Palace chairman Jordan has given his take on the situation, stating Newcastle will have to raise their offer to £70million in order to stand a chance of landing Guehi this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking on talkSPORT, Jordan said: “I think Palace, like most clubs, will try and get the maximum they can. I think they should be aiming for north of £70million. Wesley Fofana was sold by Leicester to Chelsea for £70million.

“Marc Guehi is of a similar age, maybe a year older than Fofana when he was sold but is now at a stage where centre-halves are very rare commodities, specifically good ones who can play the way that he can.

“So Palace are within their rights to push this as high as they possibly can and they’ve got benchmarks to look at. Newcastle, regardless of Financial Fair Play, have got a licence to print money with who their ownership is so pay the price, you want the best centre-half or one of the best centre-halves in English football, pay what Crystal Palace want.

“[Crystal Palace] have sold [Michael] Olise so they’ve got money there, they’ve got a centre-half and a manager [Oliver Glasner] that they believe they can build around, why would they sell him? [Steve] Parish said the offers they were getting were not compelling enough.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on Newcastle’s three rejected bids so far with a fourth expected to also be rejected, Jordan added: “If Newcastle want to fiddle and fart about and go up by five-million tranches, they can fiddle and fart around and get him at the end of the transfer window when they eventually reach Palace’s valuation which is £70million and you can have this player otherwise go away.”