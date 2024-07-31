Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Urawa Red Diamonds v Newcastle United: Eddie Howe’s line-up has been confirmed at the Saitama Stadium.

While Newcastle’s international players, Bruno Guimaraes, Fabian Schar, Miguel Almiron and Martin Dubravka, joined up with the squad in Japan, none have made the starting line-up with only Almiron named on the bench.

Despite Eddie Howe suggesting the likes of Joe Willock and Sean Longstaff would feature in Saturday’s friendly match rather than Wednesday’s - the duo have returned to the side in place of Jamal Lewis and Jamie Miley. Those are the two changes from the side that beat Hull City 2-0 last time out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But there is still no place for Lloyd Kelly in the side, with Howe also suggesting Saturday’s match could see the defender make his debut against Yokohama F. Marinos.

“I think you can expect to see them in one of the two games, probably more towards the Saturday, the second game, but all three trained today and trained well so they look in a good place,” Howe said about Willock, Longstaff and Kelly ahead of the match.

Youngsters Miley, Jay Turner-Cooke, Cathal Heffernan, Ben Parkinson, Alfie Harrison and Trevan Sanusi featured on the bench.

Newcastle United’s confirmed line-up v Urawa Red Diamonds: Pope; Livramento, Krafth, Burn, Hall; Joelinton, Longstaff, Willock; Murphy, Barnes, Isak