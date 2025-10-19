The latest transfer talk from Newcastle United as the Magpies prepare for the January transfer window.

Newcastle United have been linked with one of the brightest prospects in Brazil - and Magpies chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan is said to have held talks with an agent over a possible deal.

As per Sport Witness, a report in South America has claimed the Magpies are one of several clubs that have shown an interest in Vasco Da Gama’s versatile forward Rayan. The 19-year-old has become a regular in Brazil’s youth teams in recent years after impressing at club level and has now established himself as one of the most exciting young players in the national team setup.

After progressing through the Vasco youth ranks, Rayan was handed his first professional contract in December 2022 that reportedly contained a release clause worth around £60 million. The forward became the youngest player to feature for the club just over a month later when he came off the bench in a draw with Audax before setting another record as Vasco’s youngest ever goalscorer in a 2-1 defeat against Internacional in June 2023.

Although featuring predominantly in wide positions, Rayan has also been thrust into the lead role in Vasco’s attack and has now scored 18 goals and provided two assists in 86 appearances in all competitions. That has reportedly provoked interest from European clubs and Vasco head coach Fernando Diniz has done little to take the limelight away from the youngster after delivering a glowing assessment of his ability.

Speaking recently the former Chile head coach said: "He's an extremely unique player, one of the few complete forwards in Brazilian football. He's tall, fast, left-footed, has a good shot, and can now enter the box and score with his head. He recovers well and closes down well. He can play as a winger, a false nine, a number nine, or on the other wing."

Newcastle are said to be one of several clubs that have been monitoring Rayan and the report has claimed Magpies chairman Rumayaan is ‘considering making an offer’ for his services. Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur are also mentioned as possible suitors with United’s Premier League rivals said to have ‘sought similar information’ from the forward’s representatives.

