The midfielder, on the final year of his deal at the club, is expected to be sidelined for six to eight weeks with a calf problem. Shelvey suffered the injury in this month’s friendly against Real Vallecano.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shelvey, signed from Swansea City in January 2016, revealed in the summer that he was three games away from triggering a one-year extension to his contract.

The 30-year-old has since five appearances, including one Carabao Cup start, after recovering from the hamstring problem he suffered in pre-season.

However, the Gazette understands that Shelvey is yet to trigger the extension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the Daily Mail report that Shelvey – who wants to extend his stay at Newcastle – needs to start two more games to get the extra year added on to his deal.

Howe addressed Shelvey’s injury after the club’s 3-0 Boxing Day win over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey.

“Looks like six to eight weeks, unfortunately,” said United’s head coach. “I think he felt something in the game against Vallecano. We hoped it wasn’t serious. He resumed training, and felt OK. A couple of days later he felt it again, so he went for a scan. It’s enough to keep him out for that length of time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shelvey had worked through the summer to be ready for this season, and the former England international had come back ahead of schedule from hamstring surgery.

“Really tough for him,” said Howe. “He worked incredibly hard to be fit for our pre-season, and be ready for the rigours he faced, and the fact the team were playing a certain way. He wanted to try and be part of that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When he picked up his hamstring injury, we were really disappointed for him. I saw him work so hard to get back from that hamstring injury, and he came back slightly ahead of schedule because of the work he put in.

"Now he’s going to be out again, it’s a big blow for him – and for us. Of course, we’ll support him through this part of the journey.”

Advertisement Hide Ad