Architects have backed reports that Newcastle United plan to turn the newly re-purchased Strawberry Place land into a fan zone before any sort of St James' Park expansion takes place.

Newcastle-based firm Sadler Brown provided exclusive analysis to NewcastleWorld into what an expansion of the famous stadium in the city centre may look like and, in the process, answered questions about the possible fan zone.

Earlier this year the football club bought back the Strawberry Place land outside the Gallowgate end four years after it was sold by Mike Ashley.

The space had been flogged to developers to build 238 flats, an office block and a 213-bedroom hotel. Those developers then fell into financial trouble and when a controversial council bailout loan was fought off by Newcastle fans and MP Chi Onwurah , it allowed the new Newcastle owners to swoop in.

Newcastle United may build a fan zone outside St James’ Park (Image: Getty Images)

When news of that re-purchase broke in January, many fans jumped to the conclusion that an expansion of the always sold-out stadium must be imminent. However, reports suggested that Newcastle United had plans to turn the space into a fan zone to begin with.

Looking at Strawberry Place, Sadler Brown said: “It would be worth noting that, through good design, both horizontal and vertical opportunities can be maximised in a confined urban space and any proposals would be largely dependent on pedestrian and road user safety both in construction and operation.

“If this is to become a fan zone, we would anticipate there will need to include a significant open public realm space that can accommodate large numbers of supporters, such as the gathering witnessed when the recent change in ownership was formally confirmed by the Premier League.

“It would also be expected that the design of this space will have a strong emphasis on placemaking and landscaping where objects relevant to the club’s identity and history, like statues and memorials that can be carefully positioned for greater enjoyment.

“A careful balance will be needed to make areas that accommodate the large crowds on match days, but that don’t sit as vast empty spaces the rest of the time when fewer people are interacting with the stadium outside of matches and events.

Newcastle United bought back the Strawberry Place land this year (Image: Getty Images)

“A place for multiple uses presents a real opportunity to develop an asset for the city to serve the fans on match day and the rest of the community at other times.”

Should the time come to utilise the Strawberry Place space for an expansion of the ground, Sadler Bown outlined that the structure of the area had "huge opportunity" to do so.

The group explained that the cross-section of the area could be used to help improve the movement of fans up into the stadium from the Metro and the lowest level of Strawberry Place.

