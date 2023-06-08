The domestic football season is over in England and the 2022/23 action comes to an end this weekend with the Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter.

Once that showpiece match has concluded the full focus for clubs across the country will be on the summer transfer window and it looks like it will be a busy one for many sides. Newcastle United are no different and Eddie Howe will be looking to strengthen his ranks for their return to Europe’s elite competition.

The Magpies are said to be considering an attempt to ‘hijack’ Manchester United’s move for a £42 million valued defender. Elsewhere, a current St James’ Park favourite is reportedly ready to ‘push’ for a summer exit from the North East. Here are the latest Newcastle United transfer news stories on Thursday, June 8:

Newcastle United could ‘hijack’ Man Utd bid for £42m defender

According to The Sun, Newcastle United are weighing up a move for Manchester United target Kim Min-jae. The Napoli centre-back is reportedly wanted by the Red Devils and has a £42million release clause that becomes active on July 1.

It is claimed that Newcastle are ‘keeping tabs’ on the South Korean international and could make a late bid to ‘hijack’ Manchester United’s attempts to sign him. Eddie Howe is said to be ‘on the lookout for a new central defender’ to compete alongside Fabian Schar and Sven Botman with Lamaal Lascelles ‘not part of his long-term plans’.

Saint-Maximin ‘could now push’ for Newcastle United exit

Per a report from Football Insider, Allan Saint-Maximin could push for a Newcastle United exit this summer. The article claims that the 26-year-old may go in search of more regular first-team football after ‘a mixed 2022-23 campaign’ at St James’ Park.

