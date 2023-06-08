News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin posts 13-word message amid speculation over his future

Allan Saint-Maximin's Newcastle United has been the subject of speculation since the end of the season.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 8th Jun 2023, 07:02 BST- 1 min read

Allan Saint-Maximin has posted a new message on social media amid speculation over his Newcastle United future.

The winger, signed from Nice four years ago, said his career was at a "turning point" this week in a long and emotional post on Instagram.

Many fans implored the 26-year-old to stay at the club, which will be in the Champions League next season following a fourth-placed finish, in response to the post.

Saint-Maximin has posted a new message to supporters.

Saint-Maximin said: "Respect is earned, Honesty is appreciated, Love is gained and Loyalty is returned."

Eddie Howe addressed Saint-Maximin's future after the club's season-ending 1-1 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge late last month.

“That (his future) will be dictated by Maxi himself," said United's head coach.

"He has so much ability, and he’s such an important player for us when he’s at his very best, fitness-wise. He’s unique, there’s no one like him in the Premier League.

“We just hope he comes back really fit, and ready to do well in what is a massive season for him personally.”

Saint-Maximin is under contract until 2026.

