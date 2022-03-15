The Magpies will have felt hard done by with the result, after questions were raised over whether they should have had a second half penalty, and whether Kai Havertz should have been sent off for elbowing an opposition player Dan Burn.
Newcastle ended the weekend in 14th place in the Premier League table, but they're still a solid nine points clear of the relegation zone after their previous unbeaten run.
Speaking after the side's narrow loss at Stamford Bridge, Magpies goalkeeper Martin Dubravka said: “I think you can see everyone’s just enjoying their time on the pitch.
“We’re trying to play modern football, which I'm very pleased with. It's not just kicking the ball up there, and fighting for every ball and second ball. We needed to adapt to this kind of football as well, which always takes some time.
"It will also take time for us to get to know each other with the new management. I'm happy we are there now, we have momentum now, and we feel good on the pitch.
I think the fans can see that, and the appreciation they show us after the games. We’re trying to give them something back.”
Next up, Newcastle take on Everton on Thursday evening, which could offer Eddie Howe's side a fine opportunity to continue their push away from the bottom three.
Take a look at the latest news and transfer stories from the Premier League, as the reaction to last weekend's action continues.