Newcastle United are facing a big decision regarding the future of Yankuba Minteh.

The 19-year-old winger joined The Magpies from Odense for around £7million last summer before quickly being loaned out to Dutch side Feyenoord for the 2023-24 campaign.

Minteh has scored 10 goals in 33 appearances for Feyenoord so far this season, including one goal in the Champions League. The Eredivisie outfit are understood to be keen on extending his stay beyond the end of the season.

With Minteh yet to play for Newcastle, the club are expected to take a closer look at him during pre-season. If The Magpies deem the teenager not ready for Premier League football, he could be loaned out again.

However, a recent report in The Telegraph has suggested that the club may even look to sell the promising winger for a quick profit to boost their spending ability amid PSR constraints.

Feyenoord boss Arne Slot has been honest in his assessment of Minteh at the club this season, admitting the youngster still has a lot to learn when it comes to decision-making. “He has mostly played a lot in his native country [Gambia], where very little tactics are involved,” Slot told Ziggo Sport/FR12. “When you’re that fast, though, it’s a huge weapon. One action and he’s gone, then you don’t catch up with him either.