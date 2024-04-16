Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United defender Dan Burn has captained the side to consecutive Premier League wins this month.

In the absence of Jamaal Lascelles and Kieran Trippier, Burn has stepped up and taken the armband for The Magpies’ last three Premier League outings. After playing the majority of the 4-3 win over West Ham United as captain, Burn led the team out in the 1-1 draw with Everton, 1-0 win at Fulham and 4-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

“It’s an honour, as a kid growing up I always wanted to be captain of Newcastle,” Burn told The Gazette. “I know I’m not actually captain of Newcastle but to get that opportunity to do that, especially at home and that Everton game where I got to do that in a home game was really special for me and my family.

“Obviously I don’t want the lads to keep being injured, but I am enjoying it so if they can give me a couple of more games I’ll be happy.”

But this season hasn’t been plain sailing for Burn and Newcastle, with the defender subject to some criticism as the side were struggling defensively around the turn of the year and into February. A return to centre-back marked a real return to form for the 31-year-old before he went back to left-back against Spurs. While Burn understands the criticism, he is pleased with his overall contribution to the club since signing from Brighton & Hove Albion back in January 2022.

“I understand that if you’re not playing well, [criticism] happens but I think for the majority of my time here I feel as if I have performed at a pretty good level and I think I can afford to have a few bad games,” Burn added. “But I feel confident again and playing the last few games at centre half I really did enjoy.

“It was obviously a little bit different [against Spurs] and back to that left-back role again but doing that role with confidence and knowing people are backing you up is good.

“I know just as well from sitting in the stands just how much screaming I used to do - I was doing exactly the same [criticising players].

“Obviously, it’s not nice and you always want people to say great things about you. But they don’t see the things that go on every single day in training - they only see what happens on a Saturday, so if you don’t play well on a Saturday, it doesn’t matter what has happened during the week.”

But Burn’s contribution to the club was recognised on Saturday as part of the Wor Flags display which paid tribute to the Newcastle supporters within the squad.

“It has always been important for Newcastle to have that [Geordie contingent],” Burn added. “You’re probably held to a little bit of a higher level when you’re local because they expect you know what is expected from you and when you don’t hit those standards I feel you are treated worse than those lads who don’t have that expectation.