Newcastle United are currently putting together their plans for the summer transfer window - and the Magpies have been handed a boost in their pursuit of one reported target.

Eddie Howe's plans for next season may well be up in the air as his side push for an immediate return to European competition - but there are still a whole host of potential targets being monitored ahead of the summer. The Magpies hierarchy are likely to prioritise key additions in a number of problem positions with Howe's squad and at the top of that list is believed to be a striker after the likes of Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson both suffered fitness issues throughout a challenging season at St James Park.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Sweden international Isak has played a lead role across all competitions despite suffering with an ongoing groin injury that has at times hampered his attempts to build on what was a positive first season at St James Park. Wilson has also sustained a number of injuries throughout the season and is battling to return to full fitness before the end of the campaign after picking up a pectoral injury in last month's win at Nottingham Forest.

Magpies recruitment staff are believed to be monitoring several different attacking targets and links with the likes of Arouca forward Rafa Mujica, Eintracht Frankfurt's Omar Marmoush and Bournemouth star Dominic Solanke have been widely reported across the media. However, one more ambitious target has been the subject of a major claim in the Italian press after Gazzetta dello Sport reported Sporting CP forward Viktor Gyokeres could be available for a fee far below his reported £85m release clause this summer.