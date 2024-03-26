Bruno Guimaraes set for Madrid visit amid transfer links and Man City speculation
Sergio Aguero believes Bruno Guimaraes would be a good fit for Manchester City amid speculation linking the Brazilian with a move to the Etihad Stadium. Although the Magpies are very reluctant to see Guimaraes leave the club this summer, reports that they may be forced into a sale in order to fund incoming transfers amid PSR constraints has meant the Brazilian’s future is a talking point.
Real Madrid has also been touted as a potential destination for Guimaraes who is set to pay a visit to the Santiago Bernabeu today. Fresh off the back of helping Brazil to a win over England on Saturday night at Wembley, Guimaraes will represent his country in a friendly match at the home of Real Madrid when Brazil take on Spain tonight.
Guimaraes featured for just-shy of 80 minutes against England and will be hoping to help his nation make it an international break double in the Spanish capital. There will undoubtedly be plenty of interest in that game and Manchester City may be taking a keen look at proceedings with both Guimaraes and Lucas Paqueta - who they have also been heavily-linked with signing - potentially in action.
Aguero, who scored 260 goals for the Citizens, spoke to Stake about Guimaraes as he admitted the 26-year-old would suit Pep Guardiola’s style of play. Aguero said: “I haven't been following the trade market. There's usually a lot of chatter in the months leading to the window and you never know how it plays out. Bruno's style as a midfielder matches City's, that much I can say, but I wouldn't be able to tell you more than that.”