Newcastle United’s search for Dan Ashworth’s replacement is ongoing and a host of names have been linked with the role since the 53-year-old was placed on gardening leave by the club last month.

Roma’s former sporting director, Tiago Pinto, threw his hat into the ring earlier this month whilst both Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards, who are now Liverpool bound, were linked with the post before their switch to Anfield was confirmed. Reports from The Times recently have linked Benfica’s Rui Pedro Braz with the role, but just who is he and what is the latest on Newcastle United’s interest in him? Here, we take a look at everything you need to know about Rui Pedro Braz:

Who is Rui Pedro Braz?

Braz has been at Benfica since 2021 having previously worked at Portuguese TV network TVI. Braz has an MBA in sports management and has previously been described by the Daily Mail as ‘an academic talent spotter’ amid speculation linking him with a role at Tottenham Hotspur in February of last year.

At Benfica, Braz has overseen deals such as Darwin Nunez’s sale to Liverpool for £63.7m and Enzo Fernandez’s move to Chelsea for £106.8m. Benfica bought the pair for a combined fee of around £35m.

Benfica’s track record of picking up players and selling them on for huge profit has been a feature of their recruitment strategy in recent times and Braz has been one of the key figures in that.

How are Benfica doing?

Benfica currently sit second in Liga Portugal and are just one point behind Sporting CP - although they have played one game more than the current leaders. Benfica will face Marseille in the Europa League Quarter-Finals in April.

What is the latest on Newcastle United’s interest?

According to The Times, Braz travelled to London at the weekend to meet with Odgers Berndtson, the company tasked with finding Newcastle’s next sporting director. As mentioned, though, Braz is just one of a number of people to be linked with the role on Tyneside.