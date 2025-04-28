Newcastle United cult hero calls for bold move over Alexander Isak's future

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A former Newcastle United star has given his take on the future of Magpies striker Alexander Isak.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Newcastle United winger Nolberto Solano has insisted the Magpies must do everything they can to retain the services of top goalscorer Alexander Isak if they are to continue pushing for major honours.

The Magpies are looking to round off a remarkable season by securing qualification for the Champions League for a second time in Eddie Howe’s reign - and it is the form of Sweden international Isak that can play a big part in securing their spot at European football’s top table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Real Sociedad and Borussia Dortmund striker scored a penalty in Saturday’s 3-0 home win against Ipswich Town to move to 26 goals in 39 games in all competitions this season - and he will hope to continue his impressive form in front of goal as Newcastle prepare to face Brighton, Chelsea, Arsenal and Everton in their final four games of the season. Solano believes Isak will have interest from some of the biggest names in world football - and has urged Newcastle to secure his services for years to come as they look for further success in the future.

He told Flashscore: "First, they have to renew his contract. It’s tough when clubs like Real Madrid come calling. But if Newcastle wants to keep growing, they need to hold on to players like him. If they sell him, it’ll be hard to find someone as good."

Solano is now back in his native Peru and has resumed his managerial career with second tier club San Marcos after a short and unsuccessful spell in charge of North East non-league club Blyth Spartans. Despite spending the majority of his time in South America, Solano keeps a watchful eye on events at St James Park and has been a regular visitor to Tyneside in recent months. After watching the Magpies end their long wait for major silverware with their historic Carabao Cup final win against Liverpool last month, Solano revealed his happiness over the progress made by Eddie Howe’s side and is hopeful they can return to the Champions League by securing a top five place in the Premier League this season.

“The affection is immense”

Solano was named Newcastle United’s Player of the Year in 2001/02. | Getty Images

He said: "I’m happy because I still have a connection with the club. They treat former players wonderfully, almost like ambassadors. When I’m in England, I represent the club with pride. In Newcastle, the whole city breathes football. You don’t see shirts from other teams. You’re born a Newcastle fan. That’s what I value most about their supporters - their loyalty, even without winning titles. I still visit the kitmen, who’ve been there since my playing days. You walk around the city, and people recognise me as if I’d just retired a few weeks ago. The affection is immense.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m happy for the club and the city. I hope they get back into the Champions League. It’s a tough competition, always full of big clubs. Newcastle is in that mix now, like Dortmund or Atletico. Maybe one day they’ll win the league - that would be the next big step, especially with the new Saudi owners. But it’s a process. No matter how much money you have, nothing guarantees trophies."