This is when Chris Wood’s loan move from Newcastle to Nottingham Forest will become permanent after an obligation to buy clause was triggered. The striker joined Forest on a half-season loan during the January transfer window which would become permanent in the summer if Wood started just three Premier League matches.

The 31-year-old made seven appearances for Forest during his loan spell, scoring once before having his season cut short due to a thigh injury.

Nottingham Forest confirmed in a club statement: “Chris Wood’s loan deal from Newcastle United will become permanent from the summer transfer window open date.”

The permanent transfer is understood to bank Newcastle £15million. While this is a significant loss on the £25million The Magpies paid to Burnley in January 2021 for the striker, it marks a masterful piece of business done by the club in reality.

With Newcastle having to balance the books and adhere to Financial Fair Play regulations despite the club’s owners having significant resources, player sales bring added flexibility heading into a crucial summer transfer window.

And to recoup £15million for a striker who scored five goals in 39 Premier League matches for the club and turns 32 later this year is as impressive as it is beneficial to Eddie Howe’s summer transfer kitty.

While Newcastle arguably overpaid for Wood by shelling out £25million, it was a deal that was worth its weight in gold as the New Zealand international led the line when no one else could to help Newcastle avoid relegation comfortably in the end at Burnley’s expense.

Chris Wood’s crucial contribution at Newcastle United

Newcastle is a club evolving at a rapid rate - a rate quicker than anyone expected as they prepare for Champions League football next season. And that saw the club quickly outgrow players like Wood as he fell down the pecking order following Callum Wilson’s return from injury and the record arrival of Alexander Isak.

Now a different pedigree of striker is required to help the club continue on its upward trajectory.

While Wood’s five Premier League goals in 12 months on Tyneside is hardly an impressive return, all five of his goal contributed to Newcastle wins that ultimately helped keep the side in the Premier League in 2021-22 and then kick-on the following season.

And for that he will be remembered as one of many players who walked so Newcastle United could eventually run once again. His contributions weren’t lost on many supporters, as well as the United head coach.

“He’s been a huge player for us, outstanding in every way,” Howe said following Wood’s departure. “When we signed him, we were in a very difficult league position. He played a huge part on the pitch to help transform the team.

“He’s been excellent, both on and off the pitch, in terms of his leadership and positivity even when he’s not played. You can’t underestimate the role he’s played. It was a difficult decision, because you have to take into account the player and his wishes. But also, I think it’s a very good deal financially for the football club.”

Chris Wood discusses Newcastle United departure

When asked about his decision to leave Newcastle and join Forest, Wood told Sky Sports: “It’s good, it’s different, it’s a change.

“It was very tough [to leave Newcastle], it was a tough decision because of where the project is heading. The friendships I had grown with the players there, that dressing room is special, it’s progressing and becoming one of the best dressing rooms I’ve been part of.

“So it was extremely tough to leave, especially where they are in the final of the Carabao Cup and the chance to be involved in that would have been huge. But I needed to look at myself and my game, and where I wanted to see myself in order to play football as long as possible.

“I wanted to play at the highest level as long as possible and coming here [to Forest] gave me a chance to do that. It was one of the biggest turning points. I am thinking long-term, I’ve seen the project they want to do. First I have to win over the fans, and get them to fall in love, which would be nice.

“There’s some great players here and yes, I’m looking long-term and hoping this loan move will turn into a permanent and with any luck it should do. It will be interesting to see where it goes.”

Newcastle must find Chris Wood’s replacement this summer

Wood’s departure stressed Newcastle’s need to sign a striker in January, which they were unable to do. Fortunately, both Wilson and Isak hit form and remained fit to help United confirm a top four finish.

But it could be argued that another injury to either of them would have cost Howe’s side a top four spot. Thankfully that’s all ifs and buts as the gamble not to bring in a striker in January was ultimately vindicated.

Still, with Isak and Wilson as the clubs only two senior strikers, bringing in another this summer is an absolute must in preparation for the gruelling demands of European football.

Howe is set to have a closer look at 18-year-old Garang Kuol following his return from an underwhelming loan spell at Heart of Midlothian. But the Australian international isn’t quite ready for Premier League or Champions League football just yet and could be loaned out again this summer.

Despite transfer rumours surrounding Newcastle being rife ahead of the transfer window opening, there has actually been little concrete noise surrounding any potential striker incomings.