Since leaving Newcastle in 2019, Joselu has rejuvenated his career back in Spain with 52 goals over the last four seasons. The Spaniard was released by Alaves following relegation last season, joining Espanyol where he scored 17 goals in 37 appearances in 2022-23.

Joselu’s impressive form at club level also saw him earn his first caps for Spain as he scored twice after coming off the bench to make his debut back in March. The 33-year-old has attracted the interest of his former club Real Madrid, whom he left in 2012 to join Bundesliga side Hoffenheim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims the 14-time European champions are now looking to finalise the deal after personal terms were agreed last week. Real Madrid are in need of reinforcements up front having recently confirmed the departure of club legend striker Karim Benzema, who joined PIF-owned club Al Ittihad last week.

Joselu boasts a unique record for Real Madrid having scored in both of his only first-team appearances for the club while excelling for the Castilla side. He scored 40 goals in 73 appearances for Real’s ‘B-team’ between 2010 and 2012.