Newcastle United deadline day recap: One in three out for Eddie Howe's side
It was a memorable deadline day for Newcastle United, just not in the way you’d expect.
Newcastle followed the signing of Anthony Gordon from Everton with the confirmation of Harrison Ashby from West Ham United. The pair were introduced to the St James's Park crowd ahead of The Magpies’ 2-1 Carabao Cup semi-final win against Southampton on deadline day.
And at half-time in the match, midfielder Jonjo Shelvey said his goodbyes to the home fans ahead of his move to Nottingham Forest. Shelvey signed a two-and-a-half-year deal, bringing an end to a sever year stay on Tyneside.
Goalkeeper Karl Darlow was named on the bench for the Southampton match before securing a late loan move to Hull City until the end of the season. Young midfielder Jay Turner-Cooke also secured a loan move, joining League Two side Tranmere Rovers until the end of the 2022-23 campaign.
United weren’t able to secure a late deal for a midfielder to replace Shelvey but they ultimately got the job done in the Carabao Cup thanks to a first-half double from Sean Longstaff. Che Adams’ strike pulled a goal back for Southampton but Newcastle were able to see the game out and win 3-1 on aggregate, confirming their place in their first major cup final since 1999.
Eddie Howe’s side will face either Manchester United or Nottingham Forest at Wembley Stadium on February 26. Man United are by far the most likely opponents as they take a 3-0 lead into the second leg at Old Trafford.
Key Events
- Newcastle United are preparing for an eventful deadline day that will see them host Southampton in the Carabao Cup second leg at St James’s Park tonight.
- January 2023 ins: Garang Kuol (Central Coast Mariners, £300,000), Anthony Gordon (Everton, £40m)
- January 2023 expected ins: Harrison Ashby (West Ham United, £3m)
- January 2023 outs: Dan Langley (Spennymoor Town, loan), Joe White (Exeter City, loan), Garang Kuol (Hearts, loan), Chris Wood (Nottingham Forest, loan), Dylan Stephenson (Hamilton Academical, loan), Niall Brookwell (Darlington, loan)
- January 2023 expected outs: Karl Darlow (Hull City, loan), Jonjo Shelvey (Nottingham Forest, ~£10m)
Florian Thauvin has signed for Serie A side Udinese after leaving Tigres in Mexico. He joins Udinese on a two-and-a-half year deal.
Former Newcastle United striker Salomon Rondon has joined Argentine side River Plate. Rondon was released by Everton earlier this month.
