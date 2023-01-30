Newcastle United deadline day recap: One in three out for Eddie Howe's side

Paul Heckingbottom has revealed that Sander Berge may be allowed to leave Bramall Lane on Deadline Day following interest from Newcastle United and Fulham. The 24-year-old has played a vital role in helping guide the Blades to 2nd in the Championship, however, Heckingbottom has admitted that off field issues with a takeover bid and transfer embargo mean they might be forced to sell the Norwegian.

When asked why Berge wasn’t involved in their FA Cup tie with Wrexham on Sunday, Heckingbottom responded: “Sander is not here because we have been asked not to use him because our club is speaking to other clubs regarding him. It doesn’t mean Sander’s going anywhere.

“Sander is happy here, but the situation we find ourselves in — mid-takeover with a transfer embargo, no clarity which way it’s going and financial issues — one way to potentially resolve some issues is selling a player. Everyone knows my thoughts but we have had lots of things we have had to deal with but this is in the public eye.