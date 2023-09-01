Newcastle have made five signings ahead of deadline day with Yankuba Minteh joining before going out on loan to Feyenoord and Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes, Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall adding to Howe’s first-team squad. In total around £130million has been spent by the club plus the £28million they will be obligated to pay Chelsea for Hall following the end of his loan next summer.

When asked if there would be any further incomings, Howe was blunt with his response.

“No, unfortunately,” said the Magpies boss. “We knew when we signed Lewis we weren’t going to do any more, that was going to be us unless there was a crisis in terms of positions but with Sven it’s just one injury and we don’t think it’s too bad.

“Squad depth we’re okay in terms of numbers. The transfer window has been very slow initially, during the summer months there wasn’t a lot of action but that has definitely picked up as we’ve got closer to the deadline.

“For us, it’s been the kind of window where we’ve been able to get the targets in that we wanted and we’ve been quite settled and there will be no late moves for us.

“I’ve said in previous weeks you can only tell the strength of a window in time but as I sit here now, I’m pleased.”

There is still expected to be some transfer action involving Newcastle on deadline day with some loan exits set to be confirmed. Isaac Hayden and Jeff Hendrick have been linked with a loan to Sheffield Wednesday while Howe revealed that ‘a couple’ of Under-21s players could also be heading out.

“I’m not too sure really [on outgoings] other than there’s a couple of young lads who might move to get experience and develop their careers,” Howe added. “But I’ll be focused on preparation for Brighton.”