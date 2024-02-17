Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United have been dealt a fresh injury concern after Fabian Schar was spotted clutching his arm after the 2-2 draw with AFC Bournemouth at St James' Park.

Goals from Anthony Gordon and Matt Ritchie cancelled out Dominic Solanke and Antoine Semenyo's second half strikes. The Magpies went into the game without a recognised striker with Callum Wilson out for the next few months and Alexander Isak pushing to return from a groin injury.

But the goals continued to flow at either end for Eddie Howe's side as they made it four games unbeaten in the Premier League. United are still without a win at St James' Park in 2024 and their injury concerns continue.

At full-time, Schar went down clutching his arm and made a makeshift sling out of his shirt, much like Callum Wilson did at full-time against Nottingham Forest.

Next up for Newcastle is a trip to Arsenal on Saturday (8pm kick-off) with Newcastle boss Eddie Howe hoping to have some positive news on the injury front in time for that match.

Providing an update on Schar after the match, Howe said: "The ball hit his arm at the end, I'm whispering that because I don't know if he was in the box or not.