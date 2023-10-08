Newcastle United dealt fresh injury concern as Eddie Howe forced to use ‘emergency’ player at West Ham
Eddie Howe admitted he was forced to make an ‘emergency’ change in Newcastle United’s 2-2 draw at West Ham United.
Alexander Isak scored twice as Newcastle came from behind to lead 2-1 at the London Stadium before Mohammed Kudus equalised for West Ham in the closing stages. Isak was withdrawn in the closing stages as Callum Wilson made his return from a hamstring injury.
After the match, Howe confirmed he only wanted to use Wilson ‘in an emergency’, revealing Isak had picked up a knock late on.
“Callum couldn’t have started the game and couldn’t have played longer than he probably did,” Howe told The Gazette. “I really only wanted to use him in an emergency but Alex signalled that he had to come off so [Wilson] was the natural replacement.
“Fingers crossed [Isak] is okay.”
Reflecting on the match as a whole, Howe was frustrated to see his side concede late on and end their three game winning run in the Premier League.
“A frustrating game for us,” Howe admitted. “Probably a hangover from midweek. A really good response in the second half but we’re frustrated not to get over the line.
“I think we did really well in the second half, showed great character to come back. We took control of the game, caused problems, created chances.
“[Alexander] Isak’s hat-trick opportunity was probably the defining moment. He’s an outstanding player, the first in particular is an outstanding finish. He is unlucky not to score the third but they are the small margins.
“We made mistakes in midfield that allowed them to have the space that they did [to make it 2-2].”