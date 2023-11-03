News you can trust since 1849
‘Not good’ - Newcastle United dealt major injury blow with Sven Botman surgery hint ahead of Arsenal clash

Newcastle United defensive duo Sven Botman and Matt Targett look set for more time on the sidelines following an injury update from Eddie Howe.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 10:02 GMT- 1 min read
Botman has been out for Newcastle for over a month with a knee injury as the club continue to seek clarity on the extent of his injury. Meanwhile, Matt Targett is set to be out for the upcoming matches after coming off with a hamstring injury in the early stages of the 3-0 Carabao Cup win at Manchester United.

“I don't think it looks good,” Howe said on Targett’s injury. “He's having a scan today so we'll know more then.

“Whenever you see a player come off with a hamstring injury you fear the worst but let's see where we're at today.”

It was initially hoped Botman would be back by the end of October but remains sidelined for the forseeable future.

“Unfortunately not [an update] with Sven,” Howe added. “We’ll have to wait and see over the next few weeks and then hopefully we’ll get some more news but at the moment we’re still waiting to find out.”

When pressed if Newcastle were waiting to see if Botman requires surgery on his knee, Howe responded: “You wouldn’t be miles away.”

