Arsenal legend Arsene Wenger believes a major challenge lies ahead for Eddie Howe as he aims to continue his impressive work at Newcastle United.

The former Bournemouth manager racked up another notable high this week when a heavily rotated Magpies side brushed aside Manchester United with a 3-0 win in a Carabao Cup tie at Old Trafford.

As his side continues to impress in a season where they have marked their return to the Champions League and look set to continue their push for another European campaign next season, Howe could be forgiven for reflecting on the situation at St James Park when he took charge in November 2021.

After inheriting a United side without a win to their name and sat in the Premier League relegation zone, Howe led the Magpies to mid-table safety and built on those foundations with a top four finish and a major cup final appearance during his first season in charge.

Wenger has revealed he has been impressed by United’s progress over the last two years but insisted Howe will ‘need more top players with the same mentality’ if they are to become regular contenders for major honours over the coming years.

He told BeIN Sports: “He took the challenge to go to Newcastle.

“It was an interesting challenge for a young manager to go to a club who hasn’t achieved anything for a long time and has huge potential. At the start it was difficult, but the fact he had his experience at Bournemouth helped him a lot.

“When the new ownership came in, he did very well and slowly built a team that is balanced, has passion for the game and has been consistent in its results. In the last two years, he has done an exceptional job.

“They’ve just beaten PSG 4-1 in the Champions League, after not playing in the Champions League for a very long time. They are now on the fringe of the top four. The next step for them will to be consistent in the top four and after to challenge for the Premier League.

“To do that, he will certainly need more top players with the same mentality. The challenge for him will be to keep that mentality he’s brought, the culture of performance that he’s instilled in the team.”

Newcastle are one of several clubs to be linked with a move for Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio.

Gonçalo Inácio in action against Arsenal in the Europa League last year

The talented centre-back has become an integral figure with the Primiera Liga giants and has earned four senior caps for Portugal since he was handed a first call-up for a Euro 2024 qualifier against Liechtenstein in March this year.

The likes of Liverpool, Manchester United and Real Madrid have all been credited with an interest in the 22-year-old - although a report from Radio Renascenca last month had claimed Newcastle were ‘refusing to go crazy’ over any potential move for Inacio.