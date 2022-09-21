The £60million club record signing has scored two goals in three Premier League matches for Newcastle since arriving from Real Sociedad in the summer.

But with Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin still recovering from hamstring injuries, the last thing The Magpies need is another attacking injury issue.

Fortunately, according to the Swedish FA, Isak’s issue is not thought to be serious with it being described as a ‘little feeling’.

Alexander Isak of Newcastle United looks on during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth at St. James Park on September 17, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But it was enough to make the striker, who also turned 23 on Wednesday, sit out the session.

The fact he hasn’t been sent back to Newcastle suggests Sweden are still hopeful of having Isak involved for the upcoming Nations League matches against Serbia on Saturday and Slovenia on Tuesday.