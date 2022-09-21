Newcastle United dealt potential injury blow as star trains alone on international duty
Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak missed full training with the Swedish national team on Wednesday morning due to a slight knock.
The £60million club record signing has scored two goals in three Premier League matches for Newcastle since arriving from Real Sociedad in the summer.
But with Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin still recovering from hamstring injuries, the last thing The Magpies need is another attacking injury issue.
Fortunately, according to the Swedish FA, Isak’s issue is not thought to be serious with it being described as a ‘little feeling’.
But it was enough to make the striker, who also turned 23 on Wednesday, sit out the session.
The fact he hasn’t been sent back to Newcastle suggests Sweden are still hopeful of having Isak involved for the upcoming Nations League matches against Serbia on Saturday and Slovenia on Tuesday.
And Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe will be hoping to have the Swede available for the upcoming Premier League trip to Fulham on October 1.