The iconic Swedish striker announced his retirement at the end of the 2022-23 season. He helped AC Milan win the Serie A title alongside Tonali the season prior.

Tonali is set to complete a £52million move to Newcastle this summer and become the most expensive Italian signing of all time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Ibrahimovic, who scored 17 goals 33 Premier League matches for Manchester United between 2016 and 2018, believes the 23-year-old is ‘ready’ to move to England with Newcastle.

“Is he ready for the Premier League? Yes, I think so,” Ibrahimovic told Italian reporters. “Sure, it depends on him. I made him understand the right mentality he must have in order to win, and he won.

“He grew up a lot with Milan, he has a great responsibility and still has to grow, but in England he will do it, and he will do it well.”

Tonali is currently away at the European Under-21 Championships with Italy Under-21s in Romania where he has contributed with two assists in two matches. Italy face Norway in their final group stage match on Wednesday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle agreed the transfer with AC Milan last week with club medical staff flying over to Cluj to perform medical tests on the player, who has also agreed personal terms.