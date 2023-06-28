The 23-year-old midfielder will become Newcastle’s second most expensive signing of all time following the £63million purchase of Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad last summer.

Despite spending over £250million on new signings since the October 2021 takeover, Newcastle have rarely put a foot wrong in the transfer market with Isak being one of several quality signings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And former Newcastle goalkeeper Shaka Hislop has backed Tonali to follow suit.

“They are going to spend it [transfer budgest] where there is a need and Tonali certainly fits Eddie Howe’s profile because he’s a young, dynamic midfielder, who is box-to-box, more defensive,” Hislop said on ESPN. “They have a couple of those in [Bruno] Guimaraes and Joelinton.”

Tonali is set to become the most expensive Italian of all time when he joins Newcastle. And Hislop has attempted to justify the price, using Isak’s big money move as an example.

“Newcastle spend, as much as you might question the price tag about Tonali,” he added. “I certainly questioned the price tag around Alexander Isak 12 months ago, and given his performances, it was an absolute bargain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think Eddie Howe has earned this little bit of wiggle room, in terms of not questioning the prices he is willing to pay.”