Newcastle had been in talks with the 16-year-old over the summer but Premier League Champions Manchester City are now set to complete a move for the teenager this week. The Magpies have recently completed moves for two of Mukasa’s England Under-16s team-mates Leo Shahar and Trevan Sanusi from Wolverhampton Wanderers and Birmingham City respectively.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Mukasa has agreed a long-term deal which is formally set to be sealed within the next 48 hours. The Italian journalist labelled the transfer with his ‘here we go’ trademark with Newcastle set to miss out on an academy prospect.

It has been an historic week for Newcastle’s academy as the club’s Under-19s side competed in the UEFA Youth League for the first time. The Young Magpies were beaten 4-0 by AC Milan’s youth team at the Vismara Sports Centre in Milan on Tuesday afternoon.

Newcastle’s academy have entered the competition as a result of the first-team competing in the Champions League and will face the respective academy sides from United’s three group stage opponents - Milan, Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain.