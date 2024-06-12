Newcastle United defender agrees two-year contract as transfer exit confirmed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United transfers: Kell Watts has agreed to join a new club following confirmation of his St James’ Park exit.

Watts’ contract at Newcastle is set to expire at the end of the month, leaving him free to join Cambridge. The 24-year-old defender spent last season on loan at Wigan Athletic but found himself limited to just 14 League One appearances, the last coming in December 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan had an agreement to make Watts’ loan permanent in the summer but both parties opted against a deal with the player left out of the matchday squad for the majority of the second half of the 2023-24 season.

Watts will be hoping to bounce back from the difficult spell at his new club. The Newcastle academy product has plenty of experience in League One having previously won promotion with Wigan during his first loan spell in the 2021-22 campaign.

Watts has also spent time on loan at Stevenage, Plymouth Argyle and Cambridge’s rivals, Peterborough United.

After agreeing to join Cambridge, Watts told the club website: “I am buzzing to join. It’s time for me to make the next step in my career and from everything I’ve heard and learned about Cambridge United, I am convinced that this is the right place for me. It's a big challenge for me but one I am ready for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The gaffer [Gary Monk] has some great plans in place and I can’t wait to hit the ground running and join up with the rest of the boys for pre-season.”