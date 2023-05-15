Newcastle United’s recruitment team are preparing for the club’s biggest summer yet under new ownership.

The club has had a net spend of more than £250million since it changed hands in late 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That investment addressed years of under-spending during Mike Ashley’s time as owner.

However, the club’s squad, which Howe said was "slightly light in a coupe of areas" following the January departures of midfielder Jonjo Shelvey and striker Chris Wood, still lacks the depth to compete on several fronts.

And Eddie Howe’s side will have to contend with the demands of European football next season following an extraordinary Premier League campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Should the third-placed club qualify for the Champions League, Newcastle will have a stronger hand in the transfer market both in terms of their overall budget and the club's appeal to prospective signings.

Howe will be heavily involved in the club’s recruitment efforts, which will be overseen by sporting director Dan Ashworth and head of recruitment Steve Nickson.

January signings Harrison Ashby and Anthony Gordon.

United’s head coach wants players who will be a good fit on and off the pitch, and he will have a “strong hand” in the transfer process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In order for a club to be truly successful, the head coach needs to have a strong hand on transfers,” said Howe, who is preparing his team for Thursday night's home game against sixth-placed Brighton and Hove Albion.

“The players have to come into your style of play. They have to be linked to your philosophy.

“Only someone in my position can truly understand what that is. You need a good recruitment team, and the right players presented to you, but then you have to pick wisely.

“And me and my coaching team spend a lot of time trying to identify the right players.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle signed winger Anthony Gordon from Everton in January for £45million. Defender Harrison Ashby also joined from West Ham United.

Speaking at the time, Howe said: “I think no window is perfect. I don’t think this window has been perfect for us, but that’s just the reality of the situation.

"I think we’ve signed two really talented young players. I’m really pleased with those signings.