Kieran Trippier registered yet another assist on Saturday afternoon.

By Joe Buck
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 15:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 22nd Oct 2023, 16:00 BST
Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier has just one peer at the top of the Premier League assist charts after registering yet another assist during their 4-0 win over Crystal Palace. Trippier set up Jacob Murphy’s opener after just four minutes, his sixth assist in the league this campaign.

No player has registered more assists than Trippier this campaign with only Wolves’ Pedro Neto able to match his number. Trippier, who was the Newcastle’s first signing following the takeover of the club just over two years ago, has gone from strength to strength under Eddie Howe and told the Gazette that his impressive numbers going forward are something his manager is expecting from him.

Trippier said: “Yeah, that is what the manager expects from me and demands from me to keep getting forward to support the team. I’ve tried to show that throughout my career, my attacking threat, and if I assist or not, the most important thing is the team to win and today I’m happy to get another assist.”

Murphy’s goal got Newcastle United on their way against Palace in a game that they dominated from start to finish and one that didn’t allow their opponents a chance at getting back into - especially once they went three goals to the good before half-time. The Magpies now face a quick turnaround as they prepare for the visit of Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday night in their third Champions League group stage match.

A win for Newcastle, against a thus far winless Dortmund side, would move them to seven points and keep them top of Group F at the halfway stage.

