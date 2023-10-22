Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier has just one peer at the top of the Premier League assist charts after registering yet another assist during their 4-0 win over Crystal Palace. Trippier set up Jacob Murphy’s opener after just four minutes, his sixth assist in the league this campaign.

No player has registered more assists than Trippier this campaign with only Wolves’ Pedro Neto able to match his number. Trippier, who was the Newcastle’s first signing following the takeover of the club just over two years ago, has gone from strength to strength under Eddie Howe and told the Gazette that his impressive numbers going forward are something his manager is expecting from him.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trippier said: “Yeah, that is what the manager expects from me and demands from me to keep getting forward to support the team. I’ve tried to show that throughout my career, my attacking threat, and if I assist or not, the most important thing is the team to win and today I’m happy to get another assist.”

Murphy’s goal got Newcastle United on their way against Palace in a game that they dominated from start to finish and one that didn’t allow their opponents a chance at getting back into - especially once they went three goals to the good before half-time. The Magpies now face a quick turnaround as they prepare for the visit of Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday night in their third Champions League group stage match.