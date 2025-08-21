Newcastle United defender told he is 'ready' for League One or League Two loan

Several members of Newcastle United's Under-21s squad are attracting interest from clubs over possible loan moves.

Newcastle United are facing some big decisions over the short-term futures of some of their most promising players with less than two weeks remaining in the summer transfer window.

The likes of Joe White and Aidan Harris have already secured loan moves away from St James Park after agreeing to join Leyton Orient and Coleraine on temporary deals and summer signing Antonio Cordero is spending the season with Belgian club Westerlo after joining the Magpies on free transfer following his departure from Malaga.

The likes of winger Trevan Sanusi, full-back Leo Shahar and striker Sean Neave are believed to have interest from clubs in the EFL and The Gazette understands there has also been interest in Under-21s captain Cathal Heffernan as he looks to gain the first senior experience of his career. The Republic of Ireland youth international joined the Magpies from AC Milan just over two years ago and has gone on to make over a half century of appearances over that time - but interim Under-21s coach Robbie Stockdale believed the centre back is now ready to make the first loan of his career.

Speaking ahead of Friday night’s Premier League 2 home game with Chelsea, he told The Gazette: “Cathal is a great professional with great character. We’ve been really pleased with his this pre-season and his next thing could be the possibility of a loan and I think he is ready for that. I’ve managed at EFL level, in League One and League Two and I think he could fit into those sides and maybe a bit higher. I think it’s difficult for scouts or managers to come and watch what that game looks like because it probably doesn’t highlight all of the players in the best light in terms of there is a lot of playing out, it’s not going to look like what the next step will look like for our players. We try and replicate the Football League as much as we can - but for Hef, he looks ready now to make that step into the senior game.”

The Magpies youngsters will head into Friday night’s home clash with their Chelsea counterparts looking to bounce back from Sunday’s home defeat against Southampton after a United side containing Lewis Hall and Seung-Soo Park emerged without a point from their first Premier League 2 game of the season. Given the depth of quality within the Chelsea academy, Stockdale admitted he was unsure what his side will come up against - but warned his players they will have to overcome a ‘top class’ team no matter what arrives at Whitley Park.

He said: “The one thing you do know you will come up against with Chelsea is high quality players and even if they choose their fourth set of players to come and play us, they will still be top class and we will have to be at our very best both tactically and physically as well because they will be a top, top team.”

