A number of Newcastle United youngsters are hoping to catch Eddie Howe’s eye this season.

Last season was one of contrasting emotions for one of Newcastle United’s most promising young talents.

After featuring for Eddie Howe’s side during their pre-season campaign, there was an unexpected competitive senior debut in an FA Cup tie against Bromley before his season severely disrupted by an ankle injury limited him to just two appearances for the club’s Under-18s side during the final months of a season that had offered so much.

Now back to full fitness and with further senior pre-season appearances under his belt, 18-year-old winger Trevan Sanusi is now determined to kickstart a push towards the first team ranks and ensure he enjoys more dream moments like the one he experienced when he came off the bench to replace Will Osula in an FA Cup third round tie against Bromley in January.

Speaking to The Gazette, he said: “At the time of the Bromley game, making my debut was a dream but unfortunately I got injured last season. The time now is for me to get back to where I left off and hopefully go back into the first team. The Bromley game was a surreal moment, I had some nerves there and I am just looking forward to the next one if that comes.”

Newcastle United winger Anthony Elanga | Getty Images

The former Birmingham City academy wideman is facing increased competition at first team level with two wingers joining the Magpies during the summer transfer window. United finally brought a successful end to their pursuit of Nottingham Forest star Anthony Elanga when he completed a reported £55 million move to Tyneside and he was joined by South Korean youngster Seung-Soo Park, who could yet join Sanusi in the Under-21 ranks during the new season.

Far from being daunted by the challenges that lie in wait, Sanusi is determined to learn from each of his ‘high quality’ team-mates as he looks to forge a successful career with the Magpies.

“All of the wingers within the first team squad are amazing right now to be honest,” he explained. “Every single one of them is high quality. I can definitely learn from them all, (Anthony) Gordon, Elanga, (Harvey) Barnes, Jacob Murphy and Seung-Soo coming in too, he’s a top player. I want to learn from every single one of them to help myself.”

A box of tricks who needs to flesh out a bit and become more robust, but is rated highly by the coaching staff. Has a chance, if he develops physically. Played the first 45.

Sanusi made his first competitive appearance of the season when the Magpies Under-21s claimed a dramatic 4-3 win at Gateshead in the opening fixture of this season’s National League Cup. A first Premier League 2 appearance came in Sunday’s frustrating 2-1 home defeat against Southampton as Sanusi and his team-mates were unable to find an equaliser despite dominating the closing stages of the contest.

The attention now turns towards Friday night’s home clash with their Chelsea counterparts - and the young winger has stressed he is only focusing on finding his feet at Under-21 level once again, describing any first team opportunities that may come his way as ‘a bonus’.

He said: “I think me and the team did well today, we tried our hardest, I think we had a lot of possession during the game and we maybe should have scored more with the chances. We will go again next week against Chelsea. I think right now the focus is on building ourselves back up with the Under-21s and building our speed up in games. That’s the main focus and if you get first team opportunities it’s obviously a bonus.”

