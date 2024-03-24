Newcastle United defender ‘optimistic’ over international future despite injury blow

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jamal Lewis is ‘optimistic’ about featuring for Northern Ireland during the international break, despite picking up a foot injury which ruled him out of their friendly with Romania. In Lewis’ absence, Michael O’Neill’s side drew 1-1 in Bucharest.

Lewis is currently on-loan at Championship side Watford having struggled to get regular first-team football under Eddie Howe at St James’ Park. The defender has played 31 times in all competitions for the Hornets and continues to be a regular on the international stage.

Speaking about Lewis’ injury, interim Watford boss Tom Cleverly revealed that the 26-year-old was ‘optimistic’ of featuring in their clash against Scotland on Tuesday night.

The former Manchester United man said: “Jamal's foot injury is keeping him out of the first of Northern Ireland's two games, but he's optimistic he may be okay for the second game early next week.