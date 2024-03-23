Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United will take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Wednesday 24 April (8pm kick-off) after their initial Premier League meeting, scheduled to take place on Saturday 16 March, was postponed due to Newcastle’s participation in the FA Cup quarter-finals. The rearranged game means Magpies fans face a midweek trip to the capital without any public transport to take them back to the north east following the conclusion of the match.

Newcastle defeated Palace 4-0 at St James’ Park in the reverse fixture, but will come up against Oliver Glasner in the Palace dugout for the first time since his appointment as Roy Hodgson’s successor last month. Under Glasner, Palace have won one, drawn two and lost one of his four Premier League matches in charge of the club.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Despite this announcement, Newcastle United remain in the dark about when they will face Manchester United at Old Trafford. The Red Devils’ win over Liverpool in the FA Cup last weekend means they will play Coventry City at Wembley on April 21 - the same weekend they were due to host Eddie Howe’s side.

Details on when that game will be rearranged will be announced in due course, however, much like the clash against Palace, it is expected to take place in midweek. It could even take place as far away as the final midweek round of the season should no alternative date emerge as a possibility.