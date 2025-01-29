Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United look set to sanction the departure of Miguel Almiron, whilst another squad player has been linked with a move away from the club.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Almiron is set to rejoin Atlanta United, six years after moving from the MLS side to St James’ Park. Almiron’s sale will net the Magpies around £10m and free up some financial wiggle room to spend on new signings either now or in the future.

Whilst the club will be reluctant to sanction too many sales this month, with Eddie Howe’s options still at the forefront of their minds, they may be willing to let a couple of squad players leave if they can recoup a decent fee for them and get them off their wage books. Lloyd Kelly, Sean Longstaff and Matt Targett have all been linked with moves away this month - although Newcastle are yet to receive a bid that would tempt them into a sale of any of the trio.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kieran Trippier, meanwhile, has also struggled for minutes this season with Tino Livramento having solidified himself as Howe’s first-choice right-back. That leaves Trippier, who was the club’s first purchase following the takeover of the club over three years ago, with an unclear long-term future at the club.

Twelve months ago, Trippier was at the centre of great speculation surrounding his time at Newcastle United - one he came out and addressed following their FA Cup win over Fulham. "I've always been committed to the club,” Trippier said at that time.

“They've done a lot for me and I want to give back. I'm happy here. Was it unsettling? No - because I'm a professional, I'm experienced, and I try to block all the noise out.”

Interest from Bayern Munich in the former Tottenham Hotspur man failed to tempt the Magpies into selling Trippier at that point, whilst injury issues would plague the remainder of his season. Those fitness problems have persisted at points this campaign with the right-back losing his place in the starting XI after suffering an injury against Everton back in October - the club he had briefly been linked with a move to during the summer transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fresh speculation surrounding Trippier’s future has grown in recent times and, according to reports from Turkish journalist Yakup Cinar, Trippier has been ‘recommended’ to Turkish Super Lig giants Galatasaray this month as an alternative to Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters who is out of contract this summer and expected to leave St Mary’s: “The alternative to Kyle Walker-Peters is Kieran Trippier.” Cinar said.

“The 34-year-old, who plays for Newcastle United, was recommended to Galatasaray by agents. He’s one of the alternatives at right-back.”

Trippier, meanwhile, was an unused substitute during Newcastle’s win against the Saints on Saturday. Livramento, against his former side, played the full 90 and is expected to start once again when Fulham come to St James’ Park on Saturday.

A clash against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup awaits after that before Trippier, if he remains on Tyneside past the January transfer deadline, could be given a chance to start against Birmingham City in the FA Cup on Saturday 8 February (5:45pm kick-off).