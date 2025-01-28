Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bayer Leverkusen could deliver a major blow to Newcastle United’s hopes of landing a Manchester City midfielder this month.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James McAtee has been linked with a move to St James’ Park this month, with the Magpies assessing options on how to improve their forward line ahead of Miguel Almiron’s imminent departure. McAtee is admired by the Magpies and faces stiff competition for a starting spot at the Etihad Stadium.

However, the Magpies could have to compete with competition from Leverkusen if they want to sign the 22-year-old this month. City will be very reluctant to see McAtee leave the club on a permanent basis, but interest from the reigning German champions comes in the form of a loan move - something that Eddie Howe has not ruled-out the possibility of seeing at Newcastle this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Yes, of course there is [scope for loan signings],” Howe said heading into the final week of the window. “But then you have to look at the cost.

“Everyone naturally has an assumption that a loan deal is a minimal cost [but] loan deals can be just as expensive as permanent transfers, although they don't have the legacy of that.

“Sometimes it's short-term. So, then you've got that, and then you've got the quality of player available on loan. I'm not sure they exist, really.”

Whilst a loan for McAtee to Germany could be sanctioned this month if the player feels it is the right move for him, a move to Tyneside seems unlikely, particularly with City and United neck-and-neck in the race for European football. The two sides meet at the Etihad Stadium on February 15 (3pm kick-off) in a match that could prove pivotal come the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back in Germany, Leverkusen are also closing in on a move for Aston Villa’s Emi Buendia. Buendia, who missed the entirety of last season with a knee injury, has not been a regular under Unai Emery this season and has undergone a medical ahead of a proposed move to the BayArena.

The 28-year-old Argentine international moved to Villa Park from Norwich City in 2021 in a move that initially cost the Villains £33m with £5m in add-ons. During his time in the Midlands, Buendia has made just-shy of 100 appearances, scoring ten times and assisting a further nine goals.

Buendia is set to join Leverkusen on a loan deal until the end of the season, with Emery admitting that the former Canary needs more minutes under his belt, something he cannot guarantee at Villa Park. “He had last year a long injury but he started this year progressively getting better," Emery said.

“He didn’t 100 percent in the season until now, but now he is playing more minutes and helping the team. Maybe he can have the possibility to leave. For him, it could be something where he can play more, get more minutes, get confidence again and being comfortable playing again in the starting XI.”

It is not known how or if Leverkusen’s move for Buendia will impact their pursuit of McAtee in a situation which will be watched on intently from Tyneside.