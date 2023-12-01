Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As Newcastle United attempt to cope with an injury crisis at St James' Park, one of their contracted players has suffered a fresh injury blow away from Tyneside.

Harrison Ashby joined Swansea City on a season-long loan from Newcastle in the summer. The 22-year-old is still yet to make his competitive debut for The Magpies after joining from West Ham United in January.

Since joining Swansea on loan, Ashby has made 13 appearances in all competitions and scored his first senior goal at Preston North End back in August. The right-back's last start came in the 2-2 draw at home to Hull City at the weekend but he lasted just 10 minutes before being forced off with a hamstring issue.

The youngster missed Swansea's 3-1 defeat at Leeds United on Wednesday evening with manager Michael Duff deeming his injury as 'significant', despite giving an otherwise coy response.

“I’ve not spoken to the physio, but when it’s a hamstring and he’s limping after a game, it never ends well normally," he said about Ashby. "I’m not able to give a full diagnosis or a timeframe, but it looks like another significant one."