‘What a player’ - Ex-Liverpool ace gushes over Newcastle United star and urges international decision
One Newcastle United player has been heaped with praise following his display against PSG.
Danny Murphy has lavished Newcastle United defender Tino Livramento with praise after the former Southampton man put in yet another solid performance for the Magpies. Livramento, who has been playing in a slightly unnatural left-back role in recent weeks, dealt very well with the threats posed by PSG’s glittering attacking options and Murphy endeavoured to give the 21-year-old a special shoutout - and has even urged England to ensure he commits his future to the Three Lions.
Speaking on The Take On, Murphy said: “I’ve got to give a shoutout to Livramento before we get to the VAR, because I know he’s waited his time to get in the team, but since he’s been in, what a player he looks.
“Great one on one defender, good going forward, can play left or right-back. And we’ve got to get him in the England squad quick before he chooses Portugal. There’s only Luke Shaw ahead of him, for me, for form.”
Livramento represented England Under-21’s during the last international break but has yet to receive a call-up to the senior squad - meaning he could still represent another nation. Livramento and Newcastle’s next task is a Premier League game against Manchester United on Saturday night (8pm kick-off).
The Magpies head into that game with plenty of injury problems to contend with but know a win against the Red Devils would lift them above their opponents in the Premier League table at the close of play. Livramento grabbed an assist at Old Trafford when the two sides met in the Carabao Cup earlier this month.