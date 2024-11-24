Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United will be without Dan Burn for their clash against West Ham on Monday night.

Burn was shown his fifth yellow card of the season against Nottingham Forest before the international break and will miss the clash with the Hammers through suspension. Alongside Fabian Schar, Lewis Hall, Tino Livramento and Nick Pope, Burn had helped form a very solid defensive unit - one that had conceded just once in the three matches prior to the break.

However, Burn’s absence will force Howe to reshuffle his back line on Monday night. Lloyd Kelly seems like the natural replacement for Burn and is likely to slot into the heart of defence alongside Schar.

Kelly hasn’t started a Premier League match since September but impressed during their Carabao Cup win over Chelsea in the position last month. The 26-year-old has had to be patient during his start to life on Tyneside but, as Howe told the Gazette, Monday night offers someone an opportunity to impress ahead of a busy festive period to come.

“It’s a blow to lose Dan because the defensive unit has been in a good place in recent weeks,” United’s head coach said. “I thought Dan was very good against Nottingham Forest, I thought he played very well, dealt with crosses superbly and his aerial ability and mobility really helped us in that game.

“We’re going to miss him and his leadership skills but it’s an opportunity for someone else to come in and grab the opportunity. We have players that are waiting to play so as much as we will miss Dan, we have got good players to come in.”